Report Claims Man City Are Weighing-Up Stunning £150m Summer Move for Chelsea Talisman Eden Hazard

A report has claimed that Manchester City are set to make a stunning £150m bid for Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window - as the Belgian star continues to stall over signing a new contract.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is determined to land a marquee signing in the summer, after losing out on signing Alexis Sánchez to their fierce local rivals Man Utd.

The report claims that City will look to rival Real Madrid for Hazard's signature in the summer, and could offer the 27-year-old a contract paying an eye-watering £300k-per-week.

With Real Madrid enduring a nightmare season in La Liga, they could well sack manager Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season. Hazard is believed to be eager to play under the France legend - but if he leaves Los Blancos the lure of La Liga could be lessened. Guardiola will feel confident of convincing Hazard to join City, given their exceptional form this season.

Hazard almost joined Man City in when he left Lille in 2012, but the £6m fee demanded by his agent saw the deal break down - opening the door for Chelsea to pounce. The pacy forward has become Chelsea's top player since joining six seasons ago - lighting up the Premier League with his dynamic runs and intelligent attacking play.

In transfer news, Chelsea's pursuit of Roma's Eden Džeko continues to frustrate the fans - as the player's alleged £90k-per-week wage demands have seen the club lose interest in completing the move.

The Bosnian striker is also cup-tied for the Champions League, meaning that the Blues' skeleton squad will be even more limited when it comes to European action.