Arsenal and Swansea City are set to meet Tuesday in Premier League action at the Liberty Stadium in Wales.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2–1 in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal on Wednesday while the Swans are coming off a 1–1 draw to fourth-tier Notts County in the FA Cup fourth round. (Swansea will have a replay against Notts County a week from Tuesday.)

Jack Wilshere missed training on Monday with an injury but hasn’t been ruled out for the match. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, acquired from Manchester United in a swap for Alexis Sanchez, is expected to make his Arsenal debut.

Renato Sanches, Swansea’s promising young midfielder on loan from Bayern Munich, will miss the game after picking up an injury at Notts County.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: None

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold