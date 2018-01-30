Swansea Close in on Outcast Liverpool Winger After Atletico Star Nico Gaitan Rejects Move

Swansea City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Lazar Markovic from Liverpool, after being knocked back in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Nico Gaitan.

The Serbian winger moved to Anfield in 2014 but has not managed to break into Jurgen Klopp's side and has failed to feature this season.

Swansea City are closing in on the signing of Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic. #SwanseaCity #LFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 30, 2018

It has been reported that Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are also interested in signing the 23-year-old, with both clubs in talks with Liverpool over permanent and loan deals, according to BBC Sport.

Swansea were thought to be keen to sign Gaitan and, according to the Sun, most of the details of a transfer had been completed before the player decided against the move.

The Swans then turned their attentions to Markovic as they had been impressed by his performances against them in the FA Cup and Premier League last season, while on loan at Hull City.

Markovic will be hoping for a transfer before the end of the window as he is eager to find a new club and get his footballing career back on track.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal has refused to comment on any potential moves although he did state his desire to sign new players.

"It is clear to me, the chairman and board that the window opens and we all want to achieve new players," he said, as quoted by ITV News.

The Swans boss also declared last week, via BBC Sport: "It is more likely that we bring in players in the last few days of the window than it is in the first days."