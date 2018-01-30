Swansea Close in on Outcast Liverpool Winger After Atletico Star Nico Gaitan Rejects Move

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Swansea City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Lazar Markovic from Liverpool, after being knocked back in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Nico Gaitan.

The Serbian winger moved to Anfield in 2014 but has not managed to break into Jurgen Klopp's side and has failed to feature this season.

It has been reported that Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are also interested in signing the 23-year-old, with both clubs in talks with Liverpool over permanent and loan deals, according to BBC Sport.

Swansea were thought to be keen to sign Gaitan and, according to the Sun, most of the details of a transfer had been completed before the player decided against the move. 

The Swans then turned their attentions to Markovic as they had been impressed by his performances against them in the FA Cup and Premier League last season, while on loan at Hull City.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Markovic will be hoping for a transfer before the end of the window as he is eager to find a new club and get his footballing career back on track. 

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal has refused to comment on any potential moves although he did state his desire to sign new players.

"It is clear to me, the chairman and board that the window opens and we all want to achieve new players," he said, as quoted by ITV News.

The Swans boss also declared last week, via BBC Sport: "It is more likely that we bring in players in the last few days of the window than it is in the first days." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters