Serie A powers AC Milan and Lazio clash in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals at the San Siro on Wednesday.

The two sides just played three days ago in the league, with AC Milan winning 2-1. Lazio is 12 points clear of Milan in the league, though the Rossoneri have found their form as winners of three straight.

The winner of their semifinal will go on to play either Juventus or Atalanta for the trophy, with Juve carrying a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their clash, which will be played in Turin.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: GOLTV

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.