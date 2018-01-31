Bournemouth Have £5.5m Deadline Day Offer Rejected for Promising Brentford Centre-Back

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Brentford star Chris Mepham has been the subject of a £5.5m bid from Premier League side Bournemouth.


The Bees have rejected Bournemouth's late attempt at signing the 20-year-old defender in spite of a number of performance-based add-ons linked to the transfer fee, insisting that Mepham is not for sale during the current window, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood that Bournemouth have been watching Mepham for a number of months and it is believed that Eddie Howe personally made a trip to Griffin Park to scout Mepham earlier in the window.


The young centre-back has already made 13 appearances across all competitions this season and has impressed a number of clubs in his breakout season in Greater London.


Despite making one cameo appearance in last season's FA Cup, playing 10 minutes in a comfortable 5-1 victory over fifth-tier side Eastleigh, Mepham had to wait until matchday eight to even make onto Brentford's bench during this campaign.

Mepham has played the full 90 minutes in Brentford's last seven consecutive Championship matches, asserting himself as one of the most promising defenders outside of the Premier League.

Bournemouth have had a quiet January transfer window in comparison to a number of their top-flight rivals, with a number of returning loanees the only arrivals at the Vitality Stadium.

