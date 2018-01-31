How to Watch Leganes vs. Sevilla: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the Copa del Rey semifinal between Leganes and Sevilla on Wednesday, January 31.

By Avi Creditor
January 31, 2018

Leganes and Sevilla clash with a place in the Copa del Rey final on the line, when they meet in the first leg of their semifinal on Wednesday.

Leganes is the story of the competition after knocking off Real Madrid with a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu last week, piling onto the misery currently suffered by Zinedine Zidane's side. Standing in its way is a Sevilla side hoping to return to the final for the second time in three years and win it for the first time since 2010. Leganes has never reached the final.

The winner of their series will play either Barcelona or Valencia for the trophy.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

Soccer

