Riyad Mahrez 'Goes AWOL' As He Attempts to Force Move to Man City After Fourth Offer Made

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez has "gone AWOL" ahead of his side's game against Everton amid deadline day offers from Manchester City, according to the Mirror.

The Algerian winger reportedly did not turn up for training on Tuesday and chose not to inform anyone at the club of his absence.

It left manager Claude Puel unsure of what was happening, and could disrupt the Foxes' plans for Wednesday evening's game at Goodison Park.

EXCLUSIVE: Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez goes AWOL ahead of Everton clash in bid to force through Man City switch |@JamesNursey https://t.co/eodkj666qQ pic.twitter.com/MRoIhlCAxd — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 31, 2018

This comes after Sky Sports reported that City have made a fourth and final offer for Mahrez, believed to be worth £65m plus an unnamed player.

The Algerian's rebelliousness has reportedly left Leicester now seriously considering selling him before the close of the transfer window.

Puel had expected the in-form attacker to start and had prepared his tactics with that in mind. But he has been forced into a late change, with another player promoted to the first-team having been under the impression they were going to be rested.

MAHREZ LATEST



Man City have made a final cash plus player offer to Leicester for Riyad Mahrez worth up to £65million, Sky sources understand



Deadline Day LIVE https://t.co/5BtXs9SvNp pic.twitter.com/1W32fcMbEM — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2018

It was thought that the Foxes would demand in excess of £70m for Mahrez, but City's last offer may yet be deemed acceptable.

The 27-year-old has over two years remaining on his current contract at the King Power, having signed a new deal after the title-winning campaign of 2015-16.

Mahrez has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 24 Premier League appearances so far this season.