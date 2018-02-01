Barcelona and Las Palmas Terminate Sergi Samper's Loan Deal Following Midfielder's Horror Injury

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Barcelona and Las Palmas have agreed to end midfielder Sergi Samper's loan spell at Estadio Gran Canaria, after he underwent surgery for the injury he suffered against Eibar a few weeks ago.

Samper sustained a fracture of the fibula and rupture of the ligament of the left ankle in the second half of the game, and it has now been decided the player will return to the Nou Camp after the unsuccessful spell, as reported by Sport.

Before the surgery on his latest injury, which will sideline him for around four months, Samper's progress at Las Palmas was blighted by other injuries.

He suffered one right at the beginning of his spell which wasn't ideal for his development, and now he won't get the chance to play any more football this season having made just three appearances for the club.

Samper will be hugely disappointed because it was supposed to be his chance to prove to the Blaugrana he can make it as a potential starter at the Nou Camp in the future.

FBL-ESP-BARCELONA-FRIENDLY-ICC-TRAINING

Since signing for the Catalan giants in 2014, he has only ever made one appearance in La Liga, and six in the Copa del Rey, but none whatsoever in the past two seasons.

Samper already knew of the clubs' intention to end his loan spell, and bid goodbye to his Las Palmas teammates shortly after his horror injury against Eibar.

