Real Madrid Ready Summer Swoop for Liverpool Target Alisson

Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly top of a shortlist of stoppers lined up by Real Madrid to take over from Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a standout performer for Roma this season, with Liverpool among those thought to be interested in the keeper.

Liverpool are monitoring Alisson Becker, the Roma goalkeeper. He's a number 1 priority for the summer. — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) February 1, 2018

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Alisson could prove an attractive proposition for Los Blancos due to a lower asking price than they would be expected to come up with for Manchester United keeper David De Gea, Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois, AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and even Jan Oblak from Real's city rivals Atletico.

Alisson has made 28 appearances for Roma in all competitions this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.

By comparison, Real keeper Keylor Navas has kept six clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Real Madrid move on to Liverpool target Alisson Becker in hunt for new first-choice goalkeeper - The Sun https://t.co/E7MjTuAK5W — Liverpool (@Liverpool24x7) February 1, 2018

Real have had a relatively disappointing season, and they currently sit fourth in La Liga, 19 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona but with a game in hand.

Los Blancos' poor form this season has also led to speculation surrounding the future of manager Zinedine Zidane, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman could be close to leaving the Bernabeu.