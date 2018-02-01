Real Madrid Ready Summer Swoop for Liverpool Target Alisson

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly top of a shortlist of stoppers lined up by Real Madrid to take over from Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a standout performer for Roma this season, with Liverpool among those thought to be interested in the keeper.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Alisson could prove an attractive proposition for Los Blancos due to a lower asking price than they would be expected to come up with for Manchester United keeper David De Gea, Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois, AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and even Jan Oblak from Real's city rivals Atletico.

Alisson has made 28 appearances for Roma in all competitions this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.

By comparison, Real keeper Keylor Navas has kept six clean sheets in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

Real have had a relatively disappointing season, and they currently sit fourth in La Liga, 19 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona but with a game in hand.

Los Blancos' poor form this season has also led to speculation surrounding the future of manager Zinedine Zidane, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman could be close to leaving the Bernabeu.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters