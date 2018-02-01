Report Claims Inter Made Shock Deadline Day Loan Move for Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater

As the January transfer window has closed for another year, details have started to emerge of the deals that nearly happened.

One such deal that was apparently on the table but never went through involved a loan move to Italy for Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian midfielder was reportedly the subject of interest of Arsenal and Everton. The Toffees even reportedly considered a swap deal for Brozovic which would have involved Morgan Schneiderlin going the other way.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

However, La Liga side Sevilla emerged as the favourites to sign Brozovic after a loan deal had reportedly been agreed between the two clubs. Had that deal gone through, Inter's replacement of choice was apparently Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness) Inter apparently held talks with Drinkwater himself over a proposed loan move, who only moved to Chelsea last summer.

This approach is thought to be only for a loan considering the current financial constraints Inter find themselves under.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

No such deal for Drinkwater ever materialised, and now rumours suggest that Inter have blocked Sevilla's approach for Brozovic.

Drinkwater signed for the Blues on the deadline day of the summer transfer window in a £35m move from Leicester City. While injury kept him out at the start of the season, he is yet to cement himself as a starter under Antonio Conte.

The 27-year-old Englishman has managed only ten appearances in the Premier League this season, with just three of those being starts.