Crystal Palace Without 6 Players for Newcastle Clash as Forward Is Ruled Out for Rest of the Season

Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an injury against West Ham earlier this week, Roy Hodgson has confirmed.

The former England boss will be unable to pick six injured players for the game - Sako is one of them - as his depleted Crystal Palace squad travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday. Palace currently sit 13th in the Premier League, with this weekend's opponents sitting two points and a place behind them.

Hodgson explained at a press conference ahead of the weekend's clash, via CPFC.co.uk: "He certainly won't play again this season, and he will do well to be fit for the start of next season - so it is a very, very serious injury.

"Coming as late as it did - the night before the transfer window was due to close the following day - didn't really give us that much opportunity to change any plans because we were counting on him."

The Mali international picked up a nasty fracture of his ankle, while defender Scott Dann and attacking midfielder Jason Puncheon are both still out. Both suffered serious knee injuries in 0-0 draw with Man City earlier in the season and will also miss the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile left-back Jeffrey Schlupp, who can also play in a more advanced role, suffered an ankle injury in Palace's FA Cup third round defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion. The Ghanaian international had to have an operation last month and also faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The list keeps on going, as Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to Chelsea for treatment on ankle injury he picked up in 3-2 defeat vs Arsenal just after Christmas.

Palace will also be without long-term absentee Conor Wickham. The striker has been out since November 2016 with a knee injury. Wickham was scheduled to make his comeback around December last year, but is still not available for match selection.

Despite Palace's long injury list, the game will have an interesting sub-plot as former Newcastle players Yohan Cabaye, Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt will all be available for Palace.