Arsene Wenger Admits Arsenal Should Have Sold Alexis Sanchez in the Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Arsène Wenger has admitted that if he 'had his time again' then would have pushed Alexis Sánchez's proposed move to Manchester City through last summer.

 

The Chilean forward was the subject of a £60m transfer offer from Pep Guardiola's side at the start of the season, something that caused Arsenal to frantically look for a replacement in the last hours of the transfer window.

Despite having a £92m bid for AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar accepted, the Frenchman was away on international duty and a move couldn't be completed - causing Alexis to hold out at the Emirates until January.


Despite seeing Alexis keep Arsenal with an outside chance of finishing in the top four with his performances in the first half of the season, Wenger told the club's executive box holders in a Q&A session - quoted by the Mirror - that it would have been better if the Chilean left last summer.

Wenger also had a slip of the tongue that appeared to rubbish the reported £500k-a-week wage packet Alexis is on at Old Trafford, instead suggesting the 28-year-old is earning over £600k-a-week in Manchester.

Alexis has already made two appearances for Manchester United since trading places with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a straight swap, with a debut FA Cup victory over Yeovil coming days before an embarrassing defeat on the road to Tottenham.

The Chilean could make his Old Trafford debut on Saturday as United host Huddersfield on matchday 26 of the Premier League.

