Injured Toffees Striker Henry Onyekuru Aiming to Become Everton's Key Man Next Season

Everton's Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has outlined his ambitions to become a crucial player for the Toffees, despite not making a single appearance for the first-team yet.

Onyekuru is currently recovering from a knee ligament injury at Everton's Finch Farm training facility, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Anderlecht since signing last summer.

“The sky is the limit," Onyekuru told Belgian journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen. "I want to become a key player for Everton. Next season, yes."

Still living the dream despite his knee injury. Henry Onyekuru, currently recovering at Finch Farm in @hlnsport: “The sky is the limit. I want to become a key player for Everton. Next season, yes. And I think Nigeria can win the World Cup.” (@PJCalcoen) #efc #rsca 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/FPLMDBtCuJ — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) February 2, 2018

(You may also be interested in Everton Midfielder Davy Klaasen Saw Napoli Loan Move Fall Through Over Image Rights Dispute)

Onyekuru spent his formative years at the Aspire Academy in Qatar, moving away from his home at just 13 years of age. After graduating, he joined the Academy's partner club K.A.S. Eupen in Belgium.

He enjoyed a stellar debut season in Europe, scoring six goals in nineteen games to help Eupen win promotion to the Belgian top-flight. His second season was even more impressive, as he finished as the joint-top scorer in the division. His tally of 22 goals was over half of Eupen's overall total.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It was this form which won him a move to Goodison, but he stayed in Belgium and kept up his form. He scored nine goals in nineteen league games, and also got the opportunity to test himself against the best in the Champions League. He played all six of Anderlecht's group games against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic.

At international level, Onyekuru has made just two appearances for Nigeria. His injury and inexperience means that he is unlikely to be going to the World Cup this summer, but he is optimistic about his nation's prospects.

"I think Nigeria can win the World Cup," he said. The Super Eagles face Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D.