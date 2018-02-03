How to Watch Levante vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Levante vs. Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, February 3.

By Avi Creditor
February 03, 2018

Real Madrid looks to continue its improved run of form in league play when it travels to face Levante on Saturday.

The defending La Liga champions are mired in fourth place, but they've won their last two league games by a combined 11-2 score, pulling within two points of third-place Valencia.

Levante, meanwhile, is battling relegation and is winless in its last nine league games. In their earlier meeting this season, Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in a match Cristiano Ronaldo missed through suspension.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters