Real Madrid looks to continue its improved run of form in league play when it travels to face Levante on Saturday.

The defending La Liga champions are mired in fourth place, but they've won their last two league games by a combined 11-2 score, pulling within two points of third-place Valencia.

Levante, meanwhile, is battling relegation and is winless in its last nine league games. In their earlier meeting this season, Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in a match Cristiano Ronaldo missed through suspension.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.