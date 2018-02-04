Atletico Madrid looks to chip away at Barcelona's 11-point lead in La Liga, but it must take care of business against third-place Valencia in order to do so.

Atletico Madrid has not lost in its last four league games, while Valencia enters on a two-game losing skid–not including a 1-0 Thursday loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in their September meeting in Valencia and are currently separated by six points in the table.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.