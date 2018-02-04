How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, February 4.

By Avi Creditor
February 04, 2018

Atletico Madrid looks to chip away at Barcelona's 11-point lead in La Liga, but it must take care of business against third-place Valencia in order to do so.

Atletico Madrid has not lost in its last four league games, while Valencia enters on a two-game losing skid–not including a 1-0 Thursday loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in their September meeting in Valencia and are currently separated by six points in the table. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

