How to watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday, February 4.
Juventus hopes to keep pace with–or surpass–Napoli in the Serie A table when it hosts Sassuolo on Sunday.
Juventus enters the day a point behind Napoli for first place, and its hopes for a seventh straight title are expected to be boosted in Turin, where Sassuolo visits on a four-game winless run.
The visitors sit in 14th place and already lost to Juventus earlier this season, a 3-1 home setback in September.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports Connect
Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.