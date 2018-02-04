Juventus hopes to keep pace with–or surpass–Napoli in the Serie A table when it hosts Sassuolo on Sunday.

Juventus enters the day a point behind Napoli for first place, and its hopes for a seventh straight title are expected to be boosted in Turin, where Sassuolo visits on a four-game winless run.

The visitors sit in 14th place and already lost to Juventus earlier this season, a 3-1 home setback in September.

