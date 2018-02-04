Leading Scandinavian Producer to Make Biopic Film on Man Utd Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leading Scandinavian producer, Mattias Nohrborg of B-Reel Films, is making a biopic film on Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Variety have reported.





The film will be based on the Swedish international's critically-acclaimed autobiography: “I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”





The film will be written by David Lagercrantz, who co-wrote “I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic” with the player in 2011.

B-Reel Films, David Lagercrantz Team Up on Zlatan Ibrahimovic Biopic (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/VPg9q6dV1h — Variety (@Variety) February 4, 2018

Nohrborg claimed that the film will depict Ibrahimovic's upbringing and early life in Malmö.





It will go on to show how the striker left Sweden to play for Ajax in the Netherlands and later Juventus.





“Zlatan has had an unbelieving destiny; he was brought up in a ghetto where more than 90% of the youth end up being delinquents, and he made everything himself, he’s completely self-learned,” Nohrborg said.





Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The film has an estimated budget of around €5m and will be shot on location in Malmö.





The script is, according to Lagercrantz, expected to be ready by May, while Ibrahimovic himself is likely to either co-produce or executive produce the film.





The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has already been at the centre of a major production. He was the subject of the sports documentary “Becoming Zlatan” which was released around the world in 2016 and was a box office success in a number of countries, including Sweden.

Ibrahimovic is currently sidelined with injury and was linked with a move to MLS side LA Galaxy last month.



