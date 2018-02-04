Sergio Ramos Becomes Only Defender in La Liga History to Score in 14 Consecutive Seasons

Sergio Ramos became the first defender in history to score in 14 consecutive La Liga seasons with a goal against Levante on Saturday. 

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Sergio Ramos became the first defender in history to score in 14 consecutive La Liga seasons with a goal against Levante on Saturday, as per Opta.

The Real Madrid captain headed his side in front in the first-half, but Los Blancos were unable to hold out for a much-needed victory.

Levante levelled late on to earn a 2-2 draw, leaving Ramos and his teammates once again disappointed.

But the Spanish center-back may consider it some consolation that he is among the most prolific defenders to have played the game.

Ramos has scored over 70 career goals for Sevilla and Real Madrid. Last season was his most prolific campaign: he found the net ten times in all competitions as Los Blancos won both La Liga and the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane's side have not been so successful this season, with Saturday's draw leaving them 18 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

"Some of us were annoyed in the final stages as we did not know how to manage the result," Ramos said after the game - quoted by ESPN. "In general it annoys all of us, I do not want to say I am more annoyed than anyone else. 

"When you do the most difficult, get back in front, you must use your experience, try to waste time, not let them play. [But then] they equalise with just a few minutes left, and you don't get the three points. In the Champions League one mistake can be fatal." 

He added: "I am the first one to show my face [in the media]. We must stick together. People will look for guilty parties, but we do not like to point to any individuals. We accept the situation, and must turn it around in the Champions League."

