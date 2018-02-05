PHOTO: National League Star Gives Update on Horrid Injury After Being Rushed to Hospital

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Bognor Regis Town's goalkeeper, Dan Lincoln, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a horror back injury during the club's 2-0 defeat to Truro in their Vanarama National League clash on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks at Reading, was put on a spinal board and taken to the local hospital in an ambulance in the latter stages of the match after Ben Gerring notched the opening goal of the game.

"Feeling a little worse for wear, but thankfully no serious or long-lasting damage," Lincoln wrote on Twitter after being released from the hospital. "Just a few fresh battle wounds... Nothing like a bit of protection from the officials."

In a later post, Lincoln thanked his manager, Jack Pearce, for visiting him in hospital and claimed that he was already eyeing a return to the first-team this weekend.

"It’s gonna be a tough old week recovering to get back in Yellow for Saturday, but I’m always up for a challenge," he added. 

"I’d like to thank everyone involved in looking after me and attending to me ON and OFF the pitch. Was a real touch of class to see Jack Pearce at the hospital for me."

Bognor Regis, who currently sit 21st in their division, travel to face Chippenham Town on Saturday before hosting Welling United at Nyewood Lane three days later.

