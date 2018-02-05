PHOTO: National League Star Gives Update on Horrid Injury After Being Rushed to Hospital

Bognor Regis Town's goalkeeper, Dan Lincoln, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a horror back injury during the club's 2-0 defeat to Truro in their Vanarama National League clash on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks at Reading, was put on a spinal board and taken to the local hospital in an ambulance in the latter stages of the match after Ben Gerring notched the opening goal of the game.

"Feeling a little worse for wear, but thankfully no serious or long-lasting damage," Lincoln wrote on Twitter after being released from the hospital. "Just a few fresh battle wounds... Nothing like a bit of protection from the officials."

In a later post, Lincoln thanked his manager, Jack Pearce, for visiting him in hospital and claimed that he was already eyeing a return to the first-team this weekend.

"It’s gonna be a tough old week recovering to get back in Yellow for Saturday, but I’m always up for a challenge," he added.

Bognor Regis, who currently sit 21st in their division, travel to face Chippenham Town on Saturday before hosting Welling United at Nyewood Lane three days later.