A place in the DFB Pokal semifinals is on the line when Paderborn hosts Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bayern has won the domestic cup competition a record 18 times and is seeking its fourth title in six years, but it will have to come away with a result on the road against an upstart opponent in order to keep its hopes of another trophy alive.

Paderborn currently leads Germany's third-tier 3. Liga and has achieved wins over St. Pauli, Bochum and Ingolstadt in its unlikely run to the quarterfinals. Naturally, a fourth straight triumph and one over Bayern would be its biggest shock yet.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via WatchESPN.