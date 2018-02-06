How to Watch Paderborn vs. Bayern Munich: DFB Pokal Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Paderborn vs. Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal quarterfinals on Tuesday, February 6.

By Avi Creditor
February 06, 2018

A place in the DFB Pokal semifinals is on the line when Paderborn hosts Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bayern has won the domestic cup competition a record 18 times and is seeking its fourth title in six years, but it will have to come away with a result on the road against an upstart opponent in order to keep its hopes of another trophy alive. 

Paderborn currently leads Germany's third-tier 3. Liga and has achieved wins over St. Pauli, Bochum and Ingolstadt in its unlikely run to the quarterfinals. Naturally, a fourth straight triumph and one over Bayern would be its biggest shock yet. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via WatchESPN.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters