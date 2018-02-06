PSG's quest for another domestic trophy continues on Tuesday when it travels to face Sochaux in the Coupe de France round of 16.

PSG has won the Coupe de France in each of the last three seasons and the Coupe de La Ligue in each of the last four, and it remains alive on both fronts while running toward another Ligue 1 title.

In its way stands Sochaux, which sits seventh in Ligue 2 and will have to come up with the unexpected to halt PSG from another romp. In earlier-round wins over Rennes and Guingamp, PSG scored a combined 10 goals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.