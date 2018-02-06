Watford Forward Richarlison in Tears on Bench After Being Substituted in Hornets' Win Over Chelsea

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Watford celebrated at 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Monday night, but the Hornets' star forward Richarlison was caught by the TV camera in tears after being substituted in the second half.

The home side were one goal up and dominating play when Watford manager Javi Gracia opted to replace the Brazilian with Roberto Pereyra. 

Richarlison had been causing the Chelsea defence plenty of problems and was clearly disappointed to not see the game out.

Speaking after the game, Gracia explained his decision to remove the forward.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports"There was a moment the referee spoke with him and he was booked - I took the difficult decision to change because he was playing very well."

After conceding an equaliser with less than ten minutes to go, Watford went on to score another three goals with Richarlison's replacement Pereyra bagging the Hornets' fourth, which according to Richarlison made it "all ok".

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I was crying because I wanted to play and help my teammates, but in the end the guy that entered did the job well so it's all ok," Richarlison explained, when speaking to ESPN after the game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters