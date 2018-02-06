Watford Forward Richarlison in Tears on Bench After Being Substituted in Hornets' Win Over Chelsea

Watford celebrated at 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Monday night, but the Hornets' star forward Richarlison was caught by the TV camera in tears after being substituted in the second half.

The home side were one goal up and dominating play when Watford manager Javi Gracia opted to replace the Brazilian with Roberto Pereyra.

Richarlison had been causing the Chelsea defence plenty of problems and was clearly disappointed to not see the game out.

After a performance and result like that I think Javi Garcia is going to make Richarlison cry every week. #WATCHE #Goodlucktears #tearsforcheers #bbcfootball — Andy P (@andyp_19) February 5, 2018

Speaking after the game, Gracia explained his decision to remove the forward.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "There was a moment the referee spoke with him and he was booked - I took the difficult decision to change because he was playing very well."

After conceding an equaliser with less than ten minutes to go, Watford went on to score another three goals with Richarlison's replacement Pereyra bagging the Hornets' fourth, which according to Richarlison made it "all ok".

"I was crying because I wanted to play and help my teammates, but in the end the guy that entered did the job well so it's all ok," Richarlison explained, when speaking to ESPN after the game.