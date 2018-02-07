Milan Sporting Director Suggests Gennaro Gattuso Could 'Remain Our Coach for the Next 10 Years'

Gennaro Gattuso could remain in charge of Italian giants Milan for the next decade, according to the club's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The 40-year-old's current contract at San Siro runs until the end of the season, with Gattuso having taken over in November following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella.

His future at the club is not yet secure but, in an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Mirabelli backed the former Rossoneri midfielder to keep the role on a full-time basis.

Avanti così👍 #MilanCrotone A post shared by Gennaro Gattuso (@gattuso8official) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:01am PST

He said: "Gattuso is not just strength and determination, he is also a great man in addition to being a very well prepared coach. I hope that he can remain our coach for the next 10 years and not just for this season or the next.

"Gattuso's 'Milanism' is very deeply rooted and he has managed to reunite the environment in an extraordinary manner. Who could have done it better than he?"

Milan have won six out of the 13 Serie A games played under Gattuso's leadership and triumphed in their third game in a row against Udinese last weekend, the first time they have done so in almost a year.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Big-Spending Milan Could Face UEFA Sanction as Records Show a €250m Loss in 3 Years)





The fiery Italian has been credited with restoring some much-needed passion into a struggling side, with Mirabelli praising Gattuso's efforts in bringing the team closer together.

"We've not achieved anything yet, but the team is playing more and more like a team, they can hold their own against anybody, and are battling it out on three fronts. We believe strongly in our decisions and we've built a young team with solid foundations."

The Rossoneri spent €230m on new acquisitions in the summer but many have failed to shine so far this season. They travel to SPAL this Saturday looking to close the gap on sixth placed Sampdoria, who they host at San Siro next weekend.