Suarez Could Be Set for Shock Premier League Return if Luis Enrique Takes Over at Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez could be on his way back to the Premier League if Chelsea decide to sack manager Antonio Conte.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (h/t the Metro), former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is top of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s desired managerial wish-list to replace the disgruntled Italian coach.

The Blues have won just two of their last 10 matches and have suffered successive Premier League defeats to Bournemouth and Watford, putting Conte's position under the severest of scrutiny both by the club's owner and the loyal supporters.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Rumours are that if Enrique is appointed as Conte's replacement he will make Barca’s 31-year-old Uruguayan forward Suarez his first signing at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless this could all be a little premature, assumptions are being made that Abramovich is ready to sack his head coach after he managed the team to the Premier League title last season.

70.3% - Antonio Conte has the joint-best win rate of any manager in Premier League history (min 5 games), level with Pep Guardiola. Tension. pic.twitter.com/AxhxPCE5kw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2018

Also, little consideration has been given that Enrique might not be ready to return to football after his year long break - both are good reasons to believe that this could be pure speculation.

Abramovich will not allow player power to dictate whether Conte remains at the helm at Stamford Bridge, but what does appear certain is that the former Juventus coach will not relinquish his job without a fight, despite his repeated criticism of the club’s transfer acquisitions in January.

Conte has eighteen months left on his current contract and will not resign, however he seems an increasingly frustrated figure on the touchlines. The enigmatic coach seems to have lost some of his sparkle which made him so intriguing and appealing last season.

Despite the current tensions on and off the pitch, Conte is a winner by nature and will want to turn recent events around at Chelsea to maintain his own coaching reputation before ever considering his next career opportunity.