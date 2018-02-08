Juve Midfielder Claudio Marchisio Vows to Never Play for Another Serie A Club

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Juventus midfielder Claudio has declared that he will never represent another Serie A team, no matter what happens.

The 32-year-old has been at Juve since 2005 - coming up through the club's youth ranks - with two years left on his current deal. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), Marchisio insisted that he is happy at the Allianz Stadium.

“The only thing I’ll say on my future is that I am fine now and want to help my teammates. That is all I am thinking about,” he said.

“I still have a long contract with Juventus, but I’ve always said you never can tell in football. Even if something were to happen, I would never, ever wear another jersey in Serie A.

“I repeat, I have a long contract and am happy here. I train every day with great determination, despite having important injury problems, because I am still highly-motivated and want to win.”

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: 'When Training Ends You're Dead. Not Tired - Dead': Chiellini Gives Bizarre Backing to Conte)

The Old Lady are set to face Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, with the first leg coming up at home on February 13. And while Marchisio has accepted that the challenge won't be easy, he has urged his team to defend their goal at all costs.

“We met them in a friendly over the summer and, aside from their hitman Harry Kane, they have a really comprehensive squad with both physicality and technique," he added.

"We know it certainly won’t be easy, but we must make the most of the first leg at home and focus on not conceding goals."

