Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Admits He 'Misses' Coutinho & Speaks Out on Real Madrid Links

February 08, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed he 'misses' former team-mate Philippe Coutinho following the Brazilian's £142m move to Barcelona last month, commenting that he is proud to have played with the former Anfield magician.

Salah and Coutinho were together on Merseyside for just half a season after the Egyptian joined the Reds from Roma last summer. But in that time they grew close, both on and off the pitch.

Asked by Marca if he misses Coutinho, Salah replied: "I miss him anyway! He was my friend, a very nice guy. I wish him all the best in Barcelona because he is an incredible player, with a lot of quality. As a person he's very calm. I'm proud to have played by his side."

Salah himself has been the subject of rumoured transfer interest from Spain this season, with his incredible goal return in a Liverpool shirt seemingly catching the eye of Real Madrid.

The Egyptian hero has netted 21 Premier League goals and has ambitions of taking home the Golden Boot ahead of Harry Kane at the end of the season. He is also in contention for the continent-wide European Golden Shoe alongside Lionel Messi and Edinson Cavani.

But rather than embrace any speculation about Real, Salah is keen to quash it.

"I don't have much to say about that. If I have to say something, I'll say I'm happy at Liverpool," he said.

Salah and Liverpool will be back in action when the Reds travel to the south coast to take on relegation threatened Southampton at St Mary's. The game will also mark a first return to his former club for ex-Saints defender Virgil van Dijk.

