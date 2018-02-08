Mauricio Pochettino Pleased With 'Professional Performance' as Spurs Progress in FA Cup

First half goals from Erik Lamela and an own goal from Newport's Dan Butler were enough for Tottenham Hotspur to advance to the 5th Round of this season's FA Cup against a plucky Newport County side at Wembley stadium on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites were in complete control of the contest from the first whistle and if they had been a little more clinical in front of goal the scoreline would have been more reflective of the home side's dominance.

Nevertheless, nothing can be taken away from the League Two side who showed commitment and resilience throughout the match and can feel proud of their efforts over both ties.

12 - Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 12 home games at Wembley (W10 D2), scoring 32 goals and conceding just six. Settled. pic.twitter.com/QarQE4k24c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of his 200th Spurs match and would have been encouraged by the level of performance of his squad players in a very comprehensive victory. Their movement and silky passing was a joy to watch at times and their overall quality proved just too overwhelming for their opponents as the gulf in class showed.

Speaking to the club's official website after the contest Spurs' manager said: “The performance was good, the job is done and we're happy to be in the next round,

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“That was our objective. It was what we needed to do.

“A win is always difficult with the magic of the FA Cup, it can put both teams at a similar level in different circumstances, so we’re happy with the performance, happy with the win and now we're thinking about the next game - and that's the derby on Saturday.”

Tottenham now earn the right to face League One Rochdale in the 5th Round on Sunday 18th February on their testing playing surface at Spotland which will bring other challenges.

Before then, they are next in action on Saturday lunchtime as they entertain north London rivals Arsenal in an intriguing battle for the Champions League places in the Premier League.