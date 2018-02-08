Wojciech Szczesny Hopes 'Incredible' Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon Continues Playing

Juventus' second choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny hopes Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon will continue playing despite the veteran keeper's desire to retire at the end of the season.

Former Arsenal and Roma number one Szczesny, who has played more Serie A games this season than his Italian counterpart due to Buffon's recent two-month injury layoff, told Sky Sports Italia (via ESPN) he wants Buffon to stay on for another season despite that meaning he would continue as the club's second choice goalkeeper.

Szczesny hailed 'great friend' Buffon's impact, both on and off the pitch, and stated he couldn't refuse the once in a lifetime opportunity to work alongside the Italian shot-stopper.

He said: "It's incredible [working with Buffon], I arrived here knowing that he was into his last year or two and I told myself it was an experience that could only come around once in a lifetime.

"I expected to meet an outstanding goalkeeper, but he's also an incredible man. Buffon is the big leader of the team, a great friend for everybody. He's a person we all love. He helps everybody and everybody helps him," he continued.

The Polish number one continued his praise for the legendary Italian and expressed his feelings on Buffon's future by stating Buffon should continue playing even if it means Szczesny continues as the club's second choice goalkeeper.

"He's an amazing person, and I don't need to say anything about him as a goalkeeper because we all know everything. It's a fantastic life experience and I hope that he can carry on [playing], but only for another year!"

Szczesny, who has kept an impressive eight clean sheets in 12 league outings for the Turin club while also not conceding in two Coppa Italia matches and a Champions League tie, is likely to continue on the bench for the foreseeable future after Buffon returned from injury in Juventus' clash with Atalanta and their most recent league meeting with Sassuolo.