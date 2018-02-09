Arsenal Legend Sol Campbell in Talks to Become Next Oxford United Manager

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell is on the radar of Oxford United to succeed Pep Clotet as manager.
The League One club sacked Clotet after the home loss to rock-bottom Bury made it four defeats in their last seven matches.
Craig Bellamy and Everton Under-23 manager David Unsworth have been linked with the job, but it seems Sol Campbell has stolen a march on both.
On Soccer AM, the ex-Spurs and Arsenal defender revealed he wanted to venture into the world of management.
"I'm looking for a job in football - that's what it's all about. I want to manage. I understand it's a difficult environment, even though I've got a top-notch CV, but I understand you've got to start from the bottom and work your way up.
"It's all about working towards my goal. Yes. you've got to start all over again, but it's all about building a new career and I'm willing to do that."
The Metro claim the 43-year-old has held preliminary talks with Oxford United, but, if it does come to fruition, it will be his first leap into full-time management, having had a stint as an assistant at Trinidad and Tobago.
Campbell was, of course, an international for England and a member of the Arsenal 'Invincibles' team, after making the notorious jump from Spurs, with the North London Derby just around the corner.