Ernesto Valverde Hoping for 'More Luck' After Barcelona Qualify for Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde believes his side deserved to go through to the Copa del Rey Final after a convincing 2-0 win over Valencia at the Mestalla.

Philippe Coutinho's first goal for the Catalan club and a signature Ivan Rakitic finish sealed the 3-0 on aggregate victory which will see them face Sevilla on April 21.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Speaking to the club website, Valverde said: "Our opponents and their whole city were very much up for this game. We dominated tonight although they did have their chances. But we deserved to qualify.”





"I would have preferred to have had the game sorted out earlier...if Valencia hadn’t hit the crossbar they would have been right back in the tie.”

I still don’t feel that Ernesto Valverde is getting enough credit for the job he’s doing.



Yes, he’s got Lionel Messi but to pick Barcelona up in the middle of a storm & then turn them into the winning machine we’ve seen this season is very impressive. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) February 8, 2018

Barca will be looking to earn their fourth Copa del Rey title in a row when they face Sevilla in what could be Valverde's first piece of major domestic silverware with the club.

The manager continued: "We’ve beaten some tough teams like Celta, Valencia and Espanyol in this competition, so I’m very happy. Barça have played in a lot of finals, but this is just my second. I hope I get more luck than I did in the last one."

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

“I already have the experience of playing one final at the opposition’s ground. I wouldn’t want to have to do that again."

However, they could seal the title by then if they continue in the same fashion, remaining unbeaten and currently nine points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid.

#CopaBarça

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆❓

Into the final!!!

Number 30 in our sights!!!

🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/hHEiuBf4Yz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 8, 2018

"What we intend to so now is focus on La Liga and the Champions League, where we have a very difficult game ahead," Ernesto said. "But next up it’s Getafe. My players have the mentality to do what the club demands.”