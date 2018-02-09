Fans in Dismay as Jamaal Lascelles Talks Up Newcastle's 'Heart & Hunger' Before Man Utd Clash

Sitting 16th in the Premier League table and just a single point above the relegation zone, there have been better times to be a Newcastle United fan.

Despite this, Magpies captain, Jamaal Lascelles, has made a few comments this week in a interview - which has seemingly angered the Newcastle faithful.

Taken behind the scenes @NUFC by captain @Lascelles16 today:

“We’ll make it dirty and nasty on Sunday”, he said. “They’ve got big players on big wages but I can tell you we’ll have more heart and more hunger than they will.” pic.twitter.com/eyE6rvHTsy — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 8, 2018

Whilst speaking with Keith Downie on Sky Sports, Lascelles discussed the Magpies' upcoming fixture with Manchester United and spoke about how they were going to take on Jose Mourinho's side.

Lascelles, 24, compared the stature of Newcastle United and the Red Devils and insisted that they were more 'dirty and nasty' than the Manchester club, adding: "They've got big players on big wages but I can tell you we'll have more heart and more hunger than they will."





These comments sparked a reaction on social media from Newcastle fans, questioning the captain's statement.

We haven't won at home since October and the skipper is giving it the big up now ! Their have been more winnable games before Sunday he could have been giving it large. Talking on the pitch lad — NorthernJam (@NorthernJam) February 9, 2018

All that heart & hunger is working well for us so far this season 🤣🤣 — Jonny Ferguson (@JonnyFerguson) February 9, 2018

Really wish he hadn’t said that. That’s Mourinhos team talk sorted. Love the bloke. But this is what S Taylor used to say. 24 hrs later. Beaten — derek bird (@derekbird3) February 8, 2018

With Newcastle's last Premier League home win coming in October, the fans certainly have a lot to be angry about.

Rafa Benitez's side will host United this Sunday, as they hope to secure a few points to help with their relegation battle.