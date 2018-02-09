German Legend Proposes Changes to League Structure as Bayern Continue to Dominate Bundesliga

Legendary Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg has proposed radical changes to the Bundesliga structure, aimed at making the league more competitive.

His former club are currently 18 points clear at the top of the table, with the Bavarians comprehensively winning the league title for the last five seasons.

Writing in his T-Online column, Effenberg suggested changes to the league structure could prevent Bayern from wrapping up the title so easily, claiming the league should be split into two groups of nine, where each team plays each other home and away before Christmas.

"The championship cannot be decided in February or March - even a preliminary decision will hardly exist until then. Because all clubs start again in January with zero points.





"It promises tremendous excitement twice, first in the fight for the qualification for Group 1, then in the fight for the championship or against relegation.”

He went on to propose in the new year, that a new league is formed with the top four, plus the best fifth place side from each group, starting again on zero points. They would then contest the title race, while the remaining sides duel to avoid relegation.

Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund were the last team to rock the Bundesliga apple cart, completing a league and cup double during the 2011/12 season. They started off this season in promising fashion, but have fallen significantly off the pace following a poor run of results.