Leon Goretzka will travel with FC Schalke to face his future employers in FC Bayern München on Saturday evening.

With months left on his contract, the former VfL Bochum player signed a pre-contract in January allowing him to join die Roten in the summer on a free transfer.

The decision did not go down well with the Schalke faithful, however, as several banners were displayed in the draw against Hannover 96 aimed at Goretzka for betraying their club.

Goretzka, on the other hand, remains focused on finishing his career with die Königsblauen on a high, having reached the DFB-Pokal semifinals - with the draw to take place on Sunday.

Speaking after the win over VfL Wolfsburg, the 23-year-old spoke on the clash in Bavaria with Goal: "I think the topic of my transfer will boil up a bit again. Playing against Bayern is always special and with my situation the game is going to be a bit more special.

"It took a lot of time to make my decision because I wanted to be 100% sure, and I am."

Goretzka has continued to impress this season, scoring four goals in fourteen Bundesliga games under manager Domenico Tedesco.

Goretzka will likely play against Arturo Vidal at the Allianz Arena, who has been rumored to be the player ousted by the imminent arrival.

Bayern have an exceptional record against Schalke, which included a resounding win in Gelsenkirchen at the start of the season.