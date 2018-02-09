Roberto Firmino Reveals Why Liverpool Legend Comparisons Make Him 'Very Happy'

Roberto Firmino has explained that he is 'very happy' to draw comparisons with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler after his superb finish against Manchester City last month.

The Reds forwards spoke to his club's official website about being labelled as Fowler-esque for the manner in which he netted against the Premier League leaders at Anfield during January's thrilling 4-3 encounter.

Firmino elected to loft the ball over City goalkeeper Ederson in stunning style after the ball broke to him following a broken down Liverpool attack, and the Brazilian was lauded by plenty of Liverpool fans and the media for the instinctively class strike.

The goal drew comparisons to one that Fowler scored against Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United over two decades ago, and led to Firmino being sent the clip over social media by a number of supporters.

And the 26-year-old explained why those links to ex-striker Fowler had left him feeling humbled by his club's faithful fans.

He said: "I saw the comparisons with Fowler's goal because I was sent an Instagram example.

"I was very happy when I was compared to him. He is a legend, he was an excellent player, and that left me very happy and pleased to see my goal being compared to his.

"When I don't score, I feel a bit sad. I always enjoy scoring for my team and I always plan to do my best and try and help the team with goals.

Firmino has been a virtual ever-present under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool this season, with the Brazil international only missing two matches so far this term.

The ex-Hoffenheim man has repaid his manager's faith in kind too, with 19 goals and 10 assists amassed in 35 games for the Reds.

