Bayern Munich is the runaway leader in the Bundesliga, but it meets one of its toughest opponents when it welcomes Schalke to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Schalke is one of five teams in the thick of the hunt for second place and is hoping to play its way into a Champions League place before its star midfielder, Leon Goretzka, departs for Bayern. The two parties agreed to a pre-contract in the winter, meaning Bayern will poach another Bundesliga talent for no transfer fee come July.

Before Goretzka makes the rich richer, he'll look to slow down his future team's title romp.

Both teams are coming off midweek triumphs in the DFB Pokal, with the two making up half of the semifinal field.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.