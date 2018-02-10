Real Madrid has PSG on its schedule in a matter of days, but before returning to Champions League action it must take care of business in La Liga.

Real Madrid has a tenuous hold on a top-four place in the league, but it can strengthen it when it hosts Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu on Saturday. Real Madrid is fresh off an unsatisfying draw against relegation-threatened Levante and will hope to build positive momentum before hosting PSG in the UCL round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.