How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Info

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday, February 10.

By Avi Creditor
February 10, 2018

Real Madrid has PSG on its schedule in a matter of days, but before returning to Champions League action it must take care of business in La Liga.

Real Madrid has a tenuous hold on a top-four place in the league, but it can strengthen it when it hosts Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu on Saturday. Real Madrid is fresh off an unsatisfying draw against relegation-threatened Levante and will hope to build positive momentum before hosting PSG in the UCL round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now