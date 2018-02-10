Wayne Rooney Reveals Which Regret He's Put to Bed Since Rejoining Everton

Wayne Rooney has revealed the one regret that he had about leaving Everton - and how he has now made up for it since returning home.

The veteran Toffees star spoke to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher in a lengthy interview for the Telegraph, and divulged a number of interesting topics including his desire to become Everton's manager some way down the line.

Rooney rejoined Everton last summer after 13 years at Manchester United - the club he left Goodison Park for in August 2004 - and is currently the club's top scorer this term with 11 goals.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Of those strikes, the most valuable to Rooney was his penalty in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield back in December - a moment the 32-year-old had been dreaming of ever since he was a little boy.

And after netting on multiple occasions for United against the Blues' bitter rivals during his Old Trafford spell, Rooney revealed why his equaliser against the Reds two months ago helped to alleviate a large portion of regret over his £27m switch down the M62.

He said: “What I really regretted was I had not scored against Liverpool for Everton. I did it for Manchester United but as a youngster, it was never a dream of mine to score at Anfield for Manchester United.

“I would love to stay at Everton in a coaching role or hopefully manager one day. It is something I want to do – to stay involved, but if that is not possible I will look to see where the opportunities are for me. I am determined to become a manager” - Wayne Rooney pic.twitter.com/CsGOIzfEqh — TheToffeeBlues (@EvertonNewsFeed) February 9, 2018

“I was an Everton fan, so as a young Everton fan I was dreaming of scoring at Anfield for Everton. When I came back I was thinking about the chance to do that. So to do it this year fulfilled that.”

Rooney has appeared 30 times for Everton during the 2017/18 campaign, but has struggled to cement a regular place in the starting lineup under Sam Allardyce.

The ex-England captain was an unused substitute in the 5-1 mauling to Everton last Saturday, but the forward will hope to be selected for this weekend's home encounter with Crystal Palace.

