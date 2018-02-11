Pep Guardiola Hails Dynamic Duo After Man City Romp to Routine Victory Over Leicester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for 'special' talents Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, after watching his side dismantle Leicester 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The duo were in blistering form against the Foxes, with Aguero scoring four times, and De Bruyne contributing a hat-trick of assists.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Guardiola could not hide his delight with De Bruyne's performance, labelling the Belgian a complete player.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He has everything. Every game he has assists, passes, shots and goals…how he runs, fights, he can play on the wing, attacking midfield, holding midfield. This season his performances; there are no words, so special."

The Citizens boss was equally as complimentary about Aguero, saying; "He has a special talent in the box, he is clinical, and scored the second one there, but the third one and fourth one are amazing. We need his goals, that's why it's so good."





City's comprehensive win means their lead is now 16 points at the top of the Barclays Premier League, but Guardiola is keen to keep his players feet on the ground, reminding them to take it one game at a time.



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Manchester City 5-1 Leicester: De Bruyne Masterclass Inspires Citizens as Aguero Fires Four)

"It's 16 points but United have a game in hand. I don't think about the calendar or how many games, just focus on the future, not what we have behind, it's next one, the Champions League starts, and we will see."

Guardiola's side resume their Champions League quest at Swiss champions Basel on Tuesday night, with the Citizens looking to build on their strong group stage showing.