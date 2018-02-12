Arsenal Trio Slammed By Club Legend After Harry Kane Works Harder Than Stars 'Put Together'

Arsenal legend Liam Brady was left disappointed by the lack of effort Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Abameyang put in, in Arsenal's disappointing loss against Spurs in Saturday's North London Derby; stating Tottenham's Harry Kane did more in the 90 minutes than all of Arsenal's star trio put together (via Daily Cannon).

Harry Kane, who tops the Premier League scoring charts with 23 goals, grabbed the headlines again as he headed Spurs to a 1-0 victory in their London derby with Arsenal; but his work ethic off the ball didn't go unnoticed with Liam Brady stating this as the key to Tottenham's success over Arsenal.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder hammered the efforts of Arsenal's star trio after the match and stated that they were all "terrible" as Tottenham grabbed the derby day bragging rights on the lush Wembley turf.

"They were terrible. Ozil was anonymous, Aubameyang offered nothing and Mkhitaryan has made all sorts of mistakes on the ball," Brady said on BeIN Sports after the match.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This feeling of Arsenal star players underperforming in the big matches away from the Emirates is something Arsenal fans are very familiar with given Arsenal's poor record away from home in the big games. This, unsurprisingly, continued on Saturday with the loss to Spurs.

Brady, who made over 200 top-flight appearances for the Gunners and scored 43 goals, continued his criticism of the Arsenal front three by stating that Spurs and England star Harry Kane did more than the three Arsenal attackers combined.

"Harry Kane scored a great goal but his effort, compared to our three star players, was a distance apart. Kane worked harder than all three of them put together," Brady continued.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal who sit sixth in the Premier League table, five points from fourth-placed Chelsea who play West Brom on Monday night, will hope their recent stuttering run of form stops as they search for that automatic Champions League place for next season.

They do, however, have another route into the top European competition if they win the Europa League; a competition they are in action in on Thursday as they face Norwegian outfit Ostersunds in the Round of 32.