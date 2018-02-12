Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to the Premier League, specifically Manchester United, for the past few seasons.

But the player's agent has put an end to all of the speculation by claiming that his client loves his current club and isn't keen on leaving at all.

Bale joined Los Blancos from Tottenham in 2013 and has helped the Spanish side conquer Europe on two occasions, as well as win the ever-elusive Primer Division title last year.

Rumours of him looking to leave the Bernabeu have surfaced every transfer window since his arrival at the club, yet the player has stayed put and according to his representative, Jonathan Barnett, the Welshman is going nowhere.

“I think I am the best agent in the world. My agency Stellar has more than 100 players, it’s the biggest one out there. I really respect (Mino) Raiola and Jorge Mendes, we are like the Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar of agents,” Barnett said to Tuttosport (H/T Goal).

“Bale? I think he’s worth as much as Neymar. He loves Real Madrid and doesn’t want to leave. Gareth does not need Ronaldo to leave Real Madrid, he is already a top star of the club.

“Bale is such a positive example for children. You will never see him in a fast food restaurant. He goes to bed early and I don’t think he is worse than Neymar.

“He can also battle it out for the Ballon d’Or in the future. When he joined Real Madrid Florentino Perez gifted me a pen to sign contracts. I always have it with me now."