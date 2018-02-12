'He Would Fit' - Marcelo Claims Brazil Teammate Neymar Will Join Real Madrid One Day

Real Madrid favourite Marcelo has revealed that he believes fellow countryman and former Barcelona superstar Neymar will join Los Blancos at some point in the future.





Neymar completed a controversial €222m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but speculation has been almost since the day he arrived in France that the player would soon be heading back to Spain with Real instead.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG have rubbished such speculation of losing their new icon so quickly, but Marcelo wants it to happen and thinks Neymar would fit right in at the Bernabeu.

He would fit, for sure, it would be good if he comes to Real Madrid," the left-back told Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo.

26-year-old Neymar has won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, the Champions League, the Copa Liberadores, and a FIFA Club World Cup in his career to date.

He has also scored well over 300 career goals so far and is on course to become Brazil's most capped player and highest goalscorer of all time, breaking the existing records held by legends Cafu and Pele respectively.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

But Marcelo has stated that to be considered truly great, Neymar must also don the famous white kit of Real before he hangs up his boots.

"In my opinion the great players have to play at Real Madrid and I think Neymar will one day play at Real Madrid," the three-time Champions League winner said.

Real have tried to sign Neymar on more than occasion in the past, inviting him to Spain at the age of 14 to train with the club's youth team in 2006. He returned home to Santos, but Real are believed to have tried to sign him again in 2011 and 2013.