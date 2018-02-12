Thomas Muller Breaks Bundesliga Record With Incredible Stat Following Victory Over Schalke

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has become that fastest Player in Bundesliga history to reach 200 wins, following his side's 3-1 victory over Schalke 04 on the weekend.

Goals from Muller himself and teammate Robert Lewandowski were enough to see off their opponents in a hard fought win at the Allianz Arena, with a well placed finish from Argentine striker Franco Di Santo wedged between the two.

200 - @esmuellert_ (@FCBayern) ist der schnellste Spieler der #Bundesliga Historie, der 200 Siege erreicht (275 Spiele). Siegreich. — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 10, 2018

But other than extending their lead at the top of the league to 18 points, Bayern had more cause for celebration, with Thomas Muller seeing himself become the fastest player to reach 200 wins in the Bundesliga - after only 275 matches.

And when you think about it, that's pretty outrageous.

To have only failed to win 75 matches out of 275 is simply brilliant, but that's what you get when you spend your entire career at a team that has completely dominated Germany since his breakthrough into the first team back in 2008.

What's just as remarkable (if not, more so) in that time, is that Muller has picked up seven Bundesliga titles in line with his 101 goals for the Bavarians. That's not to mention the four occasions in which he's picked up the DFB Pokal - or that little trophy they call the Champions League back in 2013.

In short, the World Cup winner (yes, he's won that too - and a World Cup Golden Boot) has enjoyed n extremely successful career in the game; and he's only 28. Muller still has years left in the tank at the top level; and he's already won everything that he can at Bayern.