Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Real Madrid Fans Asking for Their ‘Support’ Ahead of PSG Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has called on Real Madrid fans to show their ‘Unconditional Support’ in a video message on Twitter ahead of their heavyweight clash with PSG in the Champions League.

The two European giants go head-to-head in the first leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night and Ronaldo has spouted the fact that it’s a crucial match against a ‘great team’.

Los Blancos' only hope of silverware this season is the Champions League as they



currently sit 17-points behind Barcelona in La Liga with 15 matches left to play.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

There are many Madrid fans that have shown their discontent in their teams underwhelming and lackluster displays this season, with manager Zinedine Zidane coming under intense scrutiny especially for his side’s results in the Primera División.

However, Real Madrid’s star man Ronaldo is desperate for the fans to play their part in helping the side overcome PSG in their last 16 game on Wednesday.

He said in a video posted on Real Madrid's Twitter account: "On Wednesday we have a very important match against a great team. What me and the team are asking for is your unconditional support like always and together we will be much stronger. Hala Madrid!"

🇵🇹💬 @Cristiano: "On Wednesday we have a very important match against a great team. What me and the team are asking for is your unconditional support like always and together we will be much stronger. Hala Madrid!" #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/N1SL44D2m0 — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) February 13, 2018

This message also comes after Karim Benzema was booed during Saturday's 5-2 win over Real Sociedad. In stoppage time, Benzema missed an easy chance from close range and Madrid fans made their feelings known as jeers were heard around the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will be looking to stop a PSG side that are in staggering form and sit 12 points clear at the top of France's Ligue 1.

Even though the Parisians have never won a Champions League trophy in their history, they are still regarded as favourites progress to the quarter-finals regardless, because of their inspired performances and Madrid's obvious fall from grace.