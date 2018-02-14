Harry Kane Equals Steven Gerrard's British Record for Goals in Champions League Campaign

Harry Kane has equalled Steven Gerrard's British record for the most goals scored in a Champions League campaign.

The Spurs striker took his tally to seven with his effort in the first-half of Tuesday night's 2-2 first leg draw against Juventus in the last-16.

Kane rounded goalkeeper Gigi Buffon and finished into an empty net to draw level with the record set by Gerrard in 2008-09.

Harry Kane has equalled the record for most goals scored by an English player in a single #UCL season (7), set by Steven Gerrard in 2008/09. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/k0SQ2l4EjW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2018

The former, however, has reached the landmark in just six games, two fewer than Gerrard.





Kane's goal in Turin helped spark a superb comeback as Spurs responded from Gonzalo Higuain's early quickfire double.

Christian Eriksen beat Buffon from a free-kick after the break to give Tottenham the edge ahead of the second leg at Wembley.

Kane took his total for the season to 33 in all competitions with the goal, and he praised the "character of his teammates" after the game.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"We could have done [capitulated], away from home in the Champions League. It showed character," he said - quoted by the Daily Express.

"It was an excellent performance after that and we take two away goals to Wembley. Great result.

"I should have scored the header but you have to be ready for the next one and I finished it off."

9 - Harry Kane has scored more goals in his first nine Champions League appearances (9) than any player in the history of the competition, ahead of Ronaldinho, Simone Inzaghi, Didier Drogba & Diego Costa (8). Greatest. #JUVTOT #UCL pic.twitter.com/b7RCpdRrwn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2018

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, said: "I want to congratulate the players - 2-0 down in Turin to a team so difficult to break down. We deserved a victory more than a draw.

“We are more mature now. In the last few weeks, the team are growing and have stepped up. It’s a good example of the capacity we have. The team was amazing in how they reacted.

“You need some luck always in football. The tie is open, Juventus are a massive team. We have the hope we can win in Wembley.”