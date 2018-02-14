John Terry Set to Decide Future in the Summer as Retirement Rumours Continue to Grow

John Terry will not make any decision about his future until the summer, with the 37-year-old currently fully focused on helping current side Aston Villa achieve promotion to the Premier League.

That is according to the Sun, who believe that the controversial ex-England star is thinking about retiring from the game altogether, but also hasn't ruled out either extending his Villa contract for another season, or moving to a league such as the American MLS or Chinese Super League.

Terry joined Aston Villa last summer on a £60,000 per week contract, and has had a mixed time at the club. He suffered a metatarsal injury in November which ruled him out for 10 weeks, but has recently returned and has a key member of the first team, helping the side move to second place in the Championship table after a 2-0 win against bitter rivals Birmingham City at the weekend.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

His decision may well depend on whether or not Villa manage to achieve promotion. Terry, who made 717 appearances in total for Chelsea, may well fancy one more crack at playing at the highest level, although some have suggested that he may not relish lining up against his former club in the Premier League.

Terry could also possibly consider management as a potential future career, and he recently praised ex-boss Jose Mourinho as being the 'best' coach he ever worked under.

Villa face a big few months ahead, and Terry will have to ensure he remains focused on the present rather than his long-term future when Villa travel to London on Saturday for a huge game against fellow promotion chasers Fulham.