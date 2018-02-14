Man Utd Defender Marcos Rojo Finally 'Feeling 100%' as He Targets Trophy-Laden End to Season

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo claims he is finally at '100%' fitness after completing a slow road to recovery, following his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Argentine defender suffered the ACL injury in April of last year during United's Europa League quarter final with Anderlecht. While he has already made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, he has been used sparingly as he returns to full fitness.

Now with the business end of the season fast approaching and United still fighting on multiple fronts for silverware, Rojo - who has managed a full 90 minutes three times this calendar year -claims he is happy with his first steps back and is now ready to make an impact.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I'm feeling 100% and I'm happy with my previous performances,” he told Inside United as quoted by the Express.

“They've been at a high level and I'm happy with my physical level, too. It's about getting minutes under my belt and continuing to play.

“It was great coming back after a difficult injury and there was a lot of hard work for me to do."

The former Sporting CP star almost admitted that his time out was difficult but, while he missed United's FA Cup and Europa League wins in 2017, he is ready to help his side to more silverware this time around.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“There were difficult times during that period so, after being out of the team for six or seven months, it was an immense feeling to be back on the field,” he continued.

“My aims for the rest of the season are to play as many games as I can and then win trophies. Last year we won three trophies so it would be great to do something similar this year."

Rojo could be in line to start United's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Huddersfield on Saturday, after reports claimed that Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are all but finished at the club following disappointing recent performances in the high profile defeats against Newcastle and Tottenham Hostpur.