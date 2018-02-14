Liverpool's high-powered attack goes up against another one when the Reds meet Porto in Portugal to open their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series.

Led by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool scored at will during the group stage, hitting for seven goals on two occasions and three on two others en route to a first-place finish.

Porto, meanwhile, has scored 53 goals in 21 league games as it leads Portugal's top flight, and added 15 more scores in the group stage, punctuated by putting five on Monaco in the finale. Star striker Vincent Aboubakar is an injury doubt for Wednesday, but the equation still adds up to a goal-fest at the Estadio Do Dragão.

Otavio came up with the game's first good chance, nearly putting Porto ahead in the 10th minute, but his early chance was blocked by Dejan Lovren and put out for a corner, which amounted to nothing.

Liverpool began to open things up 10 minutes later, with Firmino pushing forward and finding Salah in the box, but his cross was cleared out for a corner.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).