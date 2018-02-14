Liverpool travels to Portugal on Wednesday for a Champions League round of 16 clash with Porto.

Liverpool will be without Emre Can, who is suspended after picking up three yellow cards in the group stage. Jordan Henderson should be good to go after resting in the Reds’ 2–0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Porto sits first in the domestic league after a victory over Chaves on Saturday extended its wining streak to three games. Porto could face challenges on defense with Felipe banned from the match due to a red card in the last Champions League game. Ivan Marcano, Porto’s other typical starting center back, has been out injured since Jan. 24 and is uncertain to play Wednesday.

The return leg at Anfield will be played on March 6.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.