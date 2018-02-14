Report Claims That In Demand Brazilian Midfielder Will Complete Barcelona Move By 2019

Grêmio midfielder Arthur will complete his long-awaited move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window of 2019, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old has been on the Blaugrana's transfer radar for some time and there was a lot of speculation surrounding his future during the recent January window.

We have been saying it all year: Arthur will be the next great Brazilian midfielder. With performances like the one he just had in the Libertadores final, it is no surprise that Barcelona are so heavily linked with him. https://t.co/c4vgvlq7i0 — EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 1, 2017

However, Arthur stayed in Porto Alegre and the midfielder will continue his development in Brazil until 2019, unless Barcelona feel that the transfer has to be brought forward.

The proposed deal to bring Arthur to Catalonia was first held up because of confusion over who had the rights to the player - a common obstacle to get over for European sides dipping their toes into the South American market.

The midfielder holds 20% of his own rights and therefore that is not an issue. However, Grêmio only have 60% of the player's rights, with the other 20% belonging to an investor, Celso Rigo.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

(You may also like PHOTO: Reported Barcelona Target Arthur Spotted Wearing Club's Shirt)





Despite the fact Arthur is yet to make his first senior appearance for the Brazilian national team, the young midfielder has already been in and around the Canarinha's senior squad.

The Grêmio star was an unused substitute twice for Brazil under the management of Tite in 2017. Arthur first appeared as a substitute alongside the likes of Ederson and Roberto Firmino in a 0-0 draw against Bolivia, while he also warmed the bench in a 3-0 victory over Chile in November.