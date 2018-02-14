Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard Debate Who They Think Is the Best Striker in the World

BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard have revealed who they think is the best striker in the world at the moment.

This discussion came after both Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero both scored for their respective clubs in their Champions League knockout games.

This season in the Premier League, Kane already has a tally of 23 goals, whilst Aguero is just two behind, netting on 21 occasions.

The Spurs forward scored against Juventus as he helped his team spark a remarkable come back to see them draw 2-2 after they were 2-0 down. The Argentine Aguero played in a less challenging game when he grabbed a goal in a 4-0 win against Swiss outfit Basel, to practically see Manchester City through to the Quarter-finals.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The question of which striker out of the two is better was discussed in the BT Sport studio with pundits Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Glenn Hoddle joining Gary Lineker.

The former Manchester United defender insisted that Kane was, not only better than Aguero, but the best striker in the world.

Ferdinand said on BT Sport: “I’d rather play against Harry Kane than Aguero because, in terms of the way I’m built, the little guys who can turn and get their shots off quickly, I don’t want to play against them.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But when Lineker posed the question of who the best centre-forward in the world is, Ferdinand was quick to reply: “Harry Kane. Easy.”

However, Gerrard disagreed with his opinion and insisted that his former teammate and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez was the most prolific striker out there. Meanwhile, Hoddle was in agreement with Ferdinand and vouched for the Spurs star.

